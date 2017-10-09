Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat stay updates: Congress vice president reaches ahmedabad

Beginning the second one leg of his navsarjan yatra in ballot -certain gujarat, congress vice-president rahul gandhi is scheduled to visit diverse districts of the country on monday. starting with ahmedabad, rahul has diverse programmes coated up in kheda, anand and vadodara today.

Rahul gandhi’s first phase of navsarjan yatra ended on september 29. at some stage in his 3-day roadshow in the kingdom, gandhi visited dwarka, rajkot, jamnagar, jetpur and different cities. he addressed rallies and made stops at many villages to interact with the locals. gandhi came underneath fire from the opposition for journeying temples during the yatra.

Right here are the stay updates on rahul gandhi’s gujarat visit:

11.40am: Gandhi is scheduled to leave for kheda district from ahmedabad. in kheda, gandhi will first deal with a nook assembly at khatraj chokdi. he will then meet amul plant people in jibhaipura, following which he’s scheduled to visit santram mandir and preserve every other nook meeting at nadiad.

11.20 am: The congress vp has reached sardar vallabhbhai patel worldwide airport, where he become greeted through congress spokesperson and mla from abdasa constituency, shaktisinh gohil. gandhi will now continue to hathijan circle, wherein he might be welcomed with the aid of celebration employees.

11.10 am: Rahul gandhi’s itinerary for nowadays includes a assembly with amul plant workers in kheda, an interplay with representatives of mahila milk cooperatives in anand and one with traders, marketers and professionals in vadodara. he is also scheduled to go to sardar patel’s birthplace, Nadiad