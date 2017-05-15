Rohtak Gangrape: Victim’s Head & Face Smashed, Oesophagus Missing
The Haryana Police have arrested two people after a young woman from Haryana’s Sonepat district was allegedly abducted, gangraped and brutally killed by them, police officials said on 13 May.
The shocking incident, a cruel reminder of the December 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case in New Delhi, came only days after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of four accused in the case. The victim’s body was found on the outskirts of Rohtak town, 70 km from national capital Delhi.
Police officials said that forensic experts have disclosed that the victim was sexually assaulted and her body was badly mutilated. Stray dogs had bitten off parts of the victim’s body.
Head and Face Smashed, Body Found Mutilated
SK Dhattarwal, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, said that the post-mortem examination of the victim’s body indicated sexual assault, mutilation of private parts and murder.
The victim’s head and face were smashed with a hard object and crushed under the wheels of some vehicle. This, according to the police, was done to hide her identity.
What makes the brutality even more evident is that her oesophagus was missing and gnawing marks were seen over her chest.
The Haryana Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The arrested men are being interrogated, a police officer said.
The woman went missing on 9 May, as per the complaint filed by her family.
Those arrested have been identified as Sumit and Vikas. Police officials said that Sumit was a neighbour of the victim in Sonepat and had been stalking her. He was pressurising her to marry him but she had refused. Police officials alleged that Sumit planned the gangrape and murder to teach a lesson to the woman. The woman’s parents demanded capital punishment for the perpetrators.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed deep shock and outrage over the incident. She hoped that the Haryana government would take action against the perpetrators of the crime.
Only a week after the brutal incident, another shocking incident from the region came to light where a 10-year-old is reportedly five months pregnant after she was raped allegedly by her stepfather.