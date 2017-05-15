Rohtak Gangrape: Victim’s Head & Face Smashed, Oesophagus Missing

The Haryana Police have arrested two people after a young woman from Haryana’s Sonepat district was allegedly abducted, gangraped and brutally killed by them, police officials said on 13 May.

The shocking incident, a cruel reminder of the December 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case in New Delhi, came only days after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of four accused in the case. The victim’s body was found on the outskirts of Rohtak town, 70 km from national capital Delhi.

Police officials said that forensic experts have disclosed that the victim was sexually assaulted and her body was badly mutilated. Stray dogs had bitten off parts of the victim’s body.

Head and Face Smashed, Body Found Mutilated