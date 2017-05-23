Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie revealed, and it’s with Sushant Singh Rajput

Star kid Sara Ali Khan has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Harshvardhan Kapoor, and made headlines when a picture showing her in a bikini went viral.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and one of the famous star kids in Mumbai, to make her Bollywood debut. The wait seems to be over now, as the debut project of Sara has been revealed. She will be opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

It was earlier reported that Sushant will be reuniting with his Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu for a movie. The recent update is that Sara might be signed up for this film.

“Sushant was to do Abhishek’s Fitoor, but his dates weren’t available. Now, they are coming together with a love story. The film is scheduled to go on floors sometime next year,” a source told DNA.

nother insider from the production house, Balaji Motion Pictures, said: “Gattu wanted a fresh pairing for his film. He decided to cast Saif’s daughter as the female lead in the film. The team has met Sara and she has liked it. She is most likely to sign on within two weeks. Ekta is very close to Sara’s mom Amrita Singh. In fact, Ekta revived her career on the small screen when she wanted to return to acting. Amrita was also seen in Ekta’s production, A Flying Jatt, as Tiger Shroff’s mom. Amrita trusts her to launch her daughter, and has given her blessings to this project.”