Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie revealed, and it’s with Sushant Singh Rajput
Star kid Sara Ali Khan has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Harshvardhan Kapoor, and made headlines when a picture showing her in a bikini went viral.
Fans are eagerly waiting for Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and one of the famous star kids in Mumbai, to make her Bollywood debut. The wait seems to be over now, as the debut project of Sara has been revealed. She will be opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
It was earlier reported that Sushant will be reuniting with his Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu for a movie. The recent update is that Sara might be signed up for this film.
“Sushant was to do Abhishek’s Fitoor, but his dates weren’t available. Now, they are coming together with a love story. The film is scheduled to go on floors sometime next year,” a source told DNA.
This means neither Karan Johar nor Salman Khan, but Ekta Kapoor will be launching Sara. Hopefully, Sara will get launched soon, whoever may be the mentor, as fans are eagerly waiting to see this star kid on screen. She has already got a huge fan following on social media even before making her debut in the industry.
Recently, the diva was in the news as a photo showing her in a bikini went viral online. Also, she made headlines with her rumoured relationship with Sonam Kapoor’s brother Harshvardhan.