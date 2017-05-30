Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala, North East ahead of schedule

Highlights

EW DELHI: The Southwest monsoon, which brings seasonal rain to the Indian subcontinent, hit Kerala and the North East on Tuesday, two days before its normal onset date.

Director-General of the India Meteorological Department K J Ramesh said monsoon has also hit the North East, thanks to Cyclone Mora, which aided the advancement of the seasonal rainfall.