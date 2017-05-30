12:59 pm - Friday June 2, 2017
Home » National » Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala, North East ahead of schedule

Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala, North East ahead of schedule

100 Viewed Pallavi Kumar Comments Off on Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala, North East ahead of schedule

Highlights

  • The normal onset date for monsoon to hit the Kerala coast is June 1
  • Monsoon has also hit the North East

EW DELHI: The Southwest monsoon, which brings seasonal rain to the Indian subcontinent, hit Kerala and the North East on Tuesday, two days before its normal onset date.

Director-General of the India Meteorological Department K J Ramesh said monsoon has also hit the North East, thanks to Cyclone Mora, which aided the advancement of the seasonal rainfall.
The normal onset date for monsoon to hit the Kerala coast, which marks its official arrival in the country, is June 1.

This year, monsoon has arrived two days before its scheduled date.

News Feed
Don't miss the stories followIndiaVision News & Information and let's be smart!
Loading...
0/5 - 0
You need login to vote.
Filed in

Yogi Adityanath seeks explanation from Swati Singh for inaugurating beer bar

Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhatt was a coward in death: Indian Army

Related posts