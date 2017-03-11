Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed for 4th day 369 Viewed Alka Anand Singh Tweet

Efforts to restore the nearly 300-km highway, the only all-weather surface link between Kashmir and rest of the country, was hampered by continuous rain and snowfall in Ramban-Banihal-Qazigund sectors, forcing authorities to suspend traffic on the arterial road for the fourth day today, a spokesman of the Traffic department said.