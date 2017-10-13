Star Campaigner “Yogi”, Adityanath to Take the Fight to Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat?

Ahmedabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi adityanath will campaign in Gujarat over the next two days for what appears to be an attempt via the bjp to consolidate its center vote bank beforehand of the meeting elections in the country later this 12 months.

He’s going to deal with gatherings in south Gujarat on friday and saturday as a part of the gujarat gaurav yatra being organised through the birthday party. resources within the BJP stated that adityanath could be one of the star campaigners for the birthday celebration inside the state.

According to resources, the rallies are part of the BJP’s plan to strongly counter congress vice-president rahul gandhi, who has been aggressively campaigning in gujarat via organising avenue suggests. rahul gandhi’s statement over women in rss is likely to be taken up with the aid of adityanath in his speech.

The up cm will arrive in daman on friday and preserve rallies at valsad and Surat in South Gujarat. he is likewise scheduled to address a meeting in kutch on saturday earlier than returning to lucknow on sunday.

Adityanath is a chunk of an enigma for most voters in Gujarat as they still do not realize him nicely, stated a senior BJP leader. “yogi adityanath will go to gujarat several instances to the run up to the election. he will be considered one of our megastar campaigners inside the elections,” he brought.

A large range of pinnacle BJP leaders from the state and centre also are collaborating inside the yatra this is being held from october 1 to 15. it’s going to culminate in a gigantic ‘mahasammelan’ that is being organised at the outskirts of ahmedabad on october sixteen. prime minister narendra modi and bjp leader amit shah can even address the crowd at the sardar patel ring road at bhat between ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The dates for the election have been set to be introduced on Thursday. even as the poll panel discovered the time table for the election in himachal pradesh, it postponed the declaration for gujarat. the ec said the dates could be announced one at a time but assembly elections within the kingdom may be held earlier than december 18.

Congress, but, smelled a conspiracy inside the delay, with spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleging that the poll statement wasn’t made as Pm MODI is going to cope with a rally in the nation on october 16. “onus lies on eci to ensure stage playing field via saying guj election dates & imposing code of conduct without delay (SIC),” he stated.