Terror Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir: a Timeline of Latest Incidents

Two Air force garud personnel had been killed in an come upon with militants in hajin, bandipora, on wednesday. according to officers, two militants associated with the lashkar were also killed within the gunfight. while the operation remains in development, officials confirmed harm of other safety employees.

Here’s a timeline of latest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

october four, 2017: a bsf camp near the srinagar international airport turned into attacked by militants. three militants were killed by using safety forces and bsf solider additionally lost his life in a 9-hour gunbattle. pakistan-based totally jaish-e-mohammad had claimed obligation for the assault, officials stated.

September 28, 2017: in what regarded to be a targeted killing, bsf constable rameez parray, who had lower back domestic in hajin for a holiday, become dragged out of his house and shot dead by using suspected militants.

September 21, 2017: a safety individual became attacked by 3 youths close to banihal town along the jammu- srinagar national highway. assets diagnosed the youths as aquib ahmed, gazanfar and mohammad arif, who’ve allegedly lately joined militant ranks. in some other grenade attack, two civilians have been killed and nearly 30 injured in phulwama district.

September nine, 2017: one policeman was killed and others were injured when militants attacked a police birthday celebration at a bus stand in jammu and kashmir’s anantnag. the incident reportedly came about at the least 500 yards from the venue of union home minister rajnath singh’s scheduled meeting.

September 1, 2017: a bus wearing personnel of the jammu and kashmir armed police got here underneath a militant attack. three policemen had been injured inside the assault.

August 27, 2017: 8 safety employees have been killed whilst -three militants sneaked into the district police lines, a high-safety zone, in pulwama metropolis and targeted buildings used by the jammu and kashmir police special operation group (SOG). the jaish-e-mohammad has claimed obligation for the assault.

August 14, 2017: beforehand of independence day, militants hurled a grenade attacking the security personnel in budgam district of important kashmir.

July 10, 2017: amarnath yatra attack- seven amarnath pilgrims, including 5 women had been killed and 15 injured whilst militants attacked a bus sporting at the least fifty six passengers at botengo village close to anantnag, at the srinagar-jammu national dual carriageway, in south kashmir.