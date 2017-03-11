Twelve CRPF men killed in Naxal attack in Sukma district 385 Viewed Alka Anand Singh Tweet

Senior police officials of Sukma district said that Maoist rebels opened indiscriminate fire on a road opening party (ROP) between Bhejji and Kuttacheru at around 9am. 11 security personnel were killed in the attack while three others were injured.

Senior police officials of Sukma district said that Maoist rebels opened indiscriminate fire on a road opening party (ROP) between Bhejji and Kuttacheru at around 9am. 11 security personnel were killed in the attack while three others were injured.