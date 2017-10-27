‘When Will You Get Married’? Watch Rahul Gandhi’s Reply to Boxer VIJENDER SINGH?

Congress Vice Chairman Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he believes in future in relation to Marriage.

The congress chief additionally said he does some wearing pastime for about an hour every day to stay in shape, revealing that he become a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art.

Gandhi, who hit hard on the modi government in his speech at the 112th annual session of the PHD chamber of trade and industry, later faced a few questions from worldwide professional boxer Vijender Singh, an olympics bronze medallist.

Vijender, who became a panelist inside the consultation before gandhi, said he had visible mps or mlas reducing ribbons, but by no means seen them playing a game.

He requested Gandhi what is going to he do for sports activities if he have become the high minister.

Vijender then said there was communicate at his home of while “Rahul Bhaiya” will get Married, including that there has been a notion that obtaining married after becoming the high minister could have a one-of-a-kind allure.

Gandhi, forty seven, sought to evade the query about his marriage, announcing “it changed into an old question”. however vijender endured amid smiles from the target market and said the congress leader ought to reply as the human beings have been expecting his answer.

“I consider in destiny — jab hogi, hogi (whilst it takes place, it happens),” Gandhi quipped.

As for politicians not interested in sports, Gandhi stated he became no longer in that category.

“I do exercise — running, swimming. i’m a black belt in aikido. i preserve doing (sports) however i do no longer communicate approximately it publicly. however in my life, sports has been, is, and will be, very essential,” the congress leader said.

“usually, i do sports for one hour each day. this is actual i’ve now not achieved it in the remaining 3-four months. earlier than that, for my entire lifestyles, i’ve committed as a minimum an hour each day to sports,” he brought.

Vijender then requested Gandhi to place out a video on his sporting activities, announcing that people had visible him boxing and wrestling against the government in parliament and that such motion pictures will inspire others.

“We will positioned, we will positioned,” Gandhi said.