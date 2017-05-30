Yogi Adityanath seeks explanation from Swati Singh for inaugurating beer bar

New Delhi, May 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought an explanation from his minister Swati Singh, who made headlines yesterday for inaugurating a beer bar, at a time when UP government is running anti-liquor drive.

Adityanath asked the minister of state (independent charge), Swati Singh, to take a stand regarding media reports of her inaugurating a beer bar and also asked senior officials to seek an explanation from other government officials present at the event.

“Taking note of the media reports, CM Adityanath Yogi has asked Minister Swati Singh to explain her position on the entire issue,” an official release from the government said.

Swati Singh had inaugurated the bar called ‘Be the Beer’ in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area on May 20, the photos of which went viral on Monday.

IPS officer couple serving as police chiefs of Raebareli and Unnao districts -Gaurav Singh and Neha Pandey respectively were also present at the inauguration.

Inspector General of Lucknow Range, Jai Narain Singh sought an explanation from the two SPs for inaugurating the bar without taking permission from higher ups.