Narendra Modi in Gujarat stay: Gives prayer at Dwarka, to lay foundation stone for signature bridge.

Top Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day tour of the election-sure state of gujarat. he reached jamnagar this morning. that is the second one go to of the pm to gujarat in much less than a month. narendra modi was in gujarat on september 17 to inaugurate the the sardar sarovar dam on narmada river.

Narendra modi supplied prayer on the well-known dwarkadheesh temple at dwarka, in which congress vice-president rahul gandhi visited currently as he kicked off his election marketing campaign in gujarat. the state will cross polls with the aid of the give up of this 12 months.

At dwarka, narnedra modi will also lay the muse stone of the for four-lane cable stayed signature bridge between Okha and Beyt dwarka to be built at a cost of Rs.962.42 crore. he will also inaugurate some of tasks during his visit to his domestic country.