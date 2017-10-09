Why You Should Use Dedicated Servers for your website?

All the Website Gurus of the opinion that dedicated servers offer the better performance vis a vis VPS or Shared Hosting. Even no Cloud Solutions can match the power of a properly configured and maintained dedicated server.

This is a fact that when it comes to disk IO, With almost all cloud systems, the network and storage are shared among volume of customers. This can result in disk I/O bottleneck. If any other customer consumes some resources like large amounts of write requests to the storage devices, you will see underperformance of the systems. The internet network is shared in VPS as well as in Shared hosting, so you will experience bottlenecks there too for sure.

Most cloud vendors give you more storage, not faster storage others could do vice versa.While you can easily scale up CPU and RAM with most cloud vendors, scaling disk IO is often not possible. that results in underperformance.

if your operations are relatively simple, an small dedicated server with RAID, be it software or hardware will usually outperform more costly and complex cloud offerings .A dedicated server, properly maintained and managed, will generally provide much more better performance, stability and reliability at far lower costs than current so called cloud service options.