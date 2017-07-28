Vodafone Rs 244 prepaid plan with 70GB 4G data: All you need to know

The new plan from Vodafone is applicable for new prepaid customers who have a new 4G prepaid SIM card. The plan gives users 1GB 4G data per day for 70 days. Old Vodafone customers get similar benefits with 56 days of validity for Rs 346. The Rs 346 plan offers unlimited voice calling to any network with a daily cap

In an effort to take on Reliance Jio and possibly get some new customers, Vodafone has launched a new First Recharge Coupon (FRC) 244 plan for new prepaid customers. The plan offers 1GB of 4G data per day for 70 days, and as the name of the plan suggests, it is priced at Rs 244. As mentioned above, the plan is available for new Vodafone prepaid customers only. The Rs 244 plan offers customers 70GB of 4G data, with 1GB cap per day, and unlimited calls both local and STD but restricted within the Vodafone network. Customers should remember that the plan is valid for 70 days for new customers only and the price of the plan may vary based on the region you are in. From the second recharge, the validity of the plan changes to 35 days.

Vodafone has plans for its older customers as well. The operator is offering the same benefits with a 56-day validity for Rs 346 only. The Rs 346 plan offers unlimited voice calling to any network, but it really isn’t unlimited. Just like data, there is a daily cap. Voice calls will be limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week in the Rs 346 plan.

If you think the Vodafone plan looks attractive, we would like to direct your attention to the Rs 309 plan offered by Reliance Jio. The plan offers 1GB data per day at 4G speeds post which speeds reduced to 128kbps. The Jio plan also offers users unlimited voice calls to any network both local and STD. Airtel also recently announced a data benifit scheme for its postpaid users. Airtel Postpaid users can now carry forward their data from one billing cycle to the next. The Airtel postpaid data carry-forward scheme will start from August 1.