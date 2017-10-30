India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Stats: Virat Kohli’s Extraordinary Numbers, India Maintain Perfect Record?

Kanpur: Indian team celebrate their victory with the winning trophy after the 3rd and final ODI cricket match against New Zealand at Kanpur on Sunday. India defeated New Zealand by 6 runs to win the series 2-1. PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan (PTI10_29_2017_000230a)

India persevered their unbeaten run in bilateral odi series as they received their 7th successive collection on sunday. in a 3-suit collection against new zealand, india received the second and 3rd ODI to win the series 2-1. this is also their 6th straight series win over new Zealand in India. new zealand have in no way won a bilateral odi collection in India.

On Private degree, Virat Kohli performed some feats on sunday while rohit sharma also were given his call within the stats book after his century. right here are a few extra statastics from the 1/3 odi between India and New Zealand.

India enjoys one hundred in step with cent file vs new zealand, prevailing all six bilateral series in odis in india among 1988-89 and 2017.

virat kohli have become the primary indian captain to win seven successive bilateral series in odis – between june 2016 and october 2017.

As captain, kohli enjoys prevailing percentage of 78.57 – 33 wins, 9 losses and a no-end result sport out of 43 contested in ODIS.

However, kane williamson enjoys success percent of 46.34 – 19 wins, 22 losses and two no-result video games out of 43 played in ODIS.

New Zealand’s 331 for seven is their third maximum innings overall in a dropping reason while chasing in ODIS – the best being 335/5 vs australia at perth on 28-1-2007 and 334 vs India at Christchurch on march 8, 2009.

Rohit Sharma (147 off 138 balls) has published his first hundred vs new zealand – his 15th in ODIS.

Rohit’s aforesaid tally includes 5 centuries this yr – the maximum hit by means of him in a calendar 12 months.

Rohit is now the primary Batsman to document centuries at green park, kanpur -in consecutive suits. he had registered a hundred and fifty vs south africa in a losing reason at this venue on october 11, 2015.

Rohit has controlled 1076 runs at an average of 67.25 in 18 suits – the second one time in a calendar yr while he scored 1,000 runs or extra in ODIS – the first occasion being in 2013 whilst he had totalled 1196 (ave.52.00) in 28 fits.

Rohit became the second one Batsman after Virat Kohli to acquire 1,000 runs or more this yr in ODIS.

Ten instances, Rohit has published hundreds in a prevailing purpose in odis – his tally being 3941 at an average of 52.54 in 99 suits.

Rohit Sharma’s first guy of the fit award vs new zealand is his 11th in ODIS.

Virat Kohli’s tally of 32 centuries is handed handiest via Sachin Tendulkar (49) in ODIS.

As a Captain, Kohli has posted 20 hundreds in Worldwide cricket. Simply captains have greater such centuries – Ricky Ponting (41) and Graeme Smith (33).

Kohli Holds another file as captain. his tally of 1460 (ave.76.84) in 26 fits this 12 months is the highest through any captain in a calendar 12 months in ODIS, obliterating Ricky ponting’s tally of 1424 (ave.79.11) in 27 matches in 2007.

Virat Kohli’s first player of the series award vs new zealand is his fifth in ODIS.

Kohli, with 263 runs at a mean of 87.66, inclusive of hundreds has top-scored inside the simply concluded series.

kohli has taken just 194 innings to race to 9000 runs in odis – the quickest in ODIS, surpassing the 205 innings taken via abraham de villiers. Kohli has taken simply 9 years 72 days to attain this milestone – the least time taken through a batsman to finish 9000 runs.

Kohli has posted 32 hundreds in ODIS – five vs new zealand. best virender sehwag has registered greater centuries (6) than kohli in ODIS among India and New Zealand.

With his kanpur hundred – 113 vs new zealand, kohli became the second one indian captain to put up 10 loads in ODIS. Sourav Ganguly, with 11 centuries, holds an Indian Document.

Kohli is the 6th Indian and the 19th Ordinary to complete 9,000 runs or greater in ODIS.

Kohli’s tally of 6 centuries is a file by using any captain in a calendar yr in ODIS. ricky ponting had executed the feat twice – in 2003 & in 2007. sourav ganguly (in 2000), graeme smith (in 2005) and Abraham De Villiers (in 2015) had registered 5 centuries every as captain in a calendar yr in ODIS.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had been worried in a stand of 230 for the second wicket – the second one maximum for india for any wicket vs new zealand in ODIS next best to the 331 between sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid for the second one wicket at hyderabad on november eight, 1999.

The 230-run partnership involving Kohli and Rohit Sharma is the best in Odis. the pair became the primary to be associated in 4 double century stands in OIS.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/47) has produced superb healthy- triumphing bowling figures in ODIS. his figures are his 2nd first-class in ODIS in india next only to the three for 35 vs new zealand at delhi on october 20, 2016.

In 28 odis, Bumrah took his tally of wickets to 52 at a mean of twenty-two.28 with a strike fee of 28.0. his feat of accomplishing 50 wickets is the second one fastest with the aid of an indian bowler subsequent only to Ajit Agarkar’s 23.

Bhuvneshwar kumar (10-0-92-1) has registered his 2nd worst bowling overall performance in terms of Runs conceded in an odi innings subsequent simplest to the ten-zero-106-1 vs South Africa at Mumbai on october 25, 2015.