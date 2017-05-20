11:04 pm - Sunday May 21, 2017
Home » Sports » more-sports » India’s Compound Archers Claim Men’s Team Gold At World Cup Stage I

India’s Compound Archers Claim Men’s Team Gold At World Cup Stage I

96 Viewed Pallavi Kumar Comments Off on India’s Compound Archers Claim Men’s Team Gold At World Cup Stage I

The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh prevailed 226-221 against the Colombians. The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • India beat Colombia in the final
  • India won the first set 58-57
  • Indian team consisted of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju, Amanjeet Singh

The Indian men’s compound archery team won the gold medal at the World Cup Stage-I, beating Colombia in the final on Saturday.

The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh prevailed 226-221 against the Colombians. The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.

The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant.

The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52.

Don't miss the stories followIndiaVision News & Information and let's be smart!
Loading...
0/5 - 0
You need login to vote.
Filed in

India U17 Defeat Italy in Friendly Ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup

IPL 2017: Steven Smith’s mind is ahead of MS Dhoni’s, feels RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka

Related posts