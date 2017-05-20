India’s Compound Archers Claim Men’s Team Gold At World Cup Stage I
The team comprising Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh prevailed 226-221 against the Colombians. The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.
HIGHLIGHTS
- India beat Colombia in the final
- India won the first set 58-57
- Indian team consisted of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju, Amanjeet Singh
The Indian men’s compound archery team won the gold medal at the World Cup Stage-I, beating Colombia in the final on Saturday.
The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant.
The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52.