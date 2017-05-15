India’s Deepti Sharma slams 188, puts on world record 320-run ODI stand with Poonam Raut

Indian woman opener Deepti Sharma stormed herself into record books after slamming 188 against Ireland in an ODI match against Ireland on Monday (May 15).

New Delhi, May 15: Indian woman opener Deepti Sharma stormed herself into record books after slamming 188 against Ireland in an ODI match against Ireland on Monday (May 15). While playing against Ireland in the Quadrangular Series, in Potchefstroom (South Africa) the 19-year-old Deepti smashed highest score from an Indian in the ODIs.

She took just 160 deliveries to reach the milestone. Her knock was laced with 27 boundaries and two sixes. The previous highest individual total by a female Indian cricketer was 138* scored by Jaya Sharma against Pakistan women’s cricket team in Karachi in 2005. Her opening partner Poonam Raut scored 109 off 116 deliveries before being retired out.

To talk about the uniqueness of this feat, the record for highest opening stand in men’s cricket is 286 between Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya which they scored against England in 2006.

Riding over incredible batting performances, India posted a mammoth 358/3 against Ireland setting a target of 359 to win.

It is India’s highest ever team total in the ODIs. They have surpassed their previous best of 298 for two against West Indies women made in 2004.