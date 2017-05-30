China warns India over Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Arunachal

“We hope India adopts a cautious and restrained attitude on the issue before the final settlement of the border issue with China to jointly control disputes, safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry told IANS.

Beijing: China on Monday asked India to be “cautious” and exercise “restraint” over building infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, days after Prime Narendra Modi launched the country’s longest bridge linking Assam with the state claimed by Beijing.

“China’s position on the eastern section of the Sino-Indian border areas is consistent and clear,” a statement in Chinese said.