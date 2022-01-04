In the photo: a preview of “Home Sweet Home” y Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

In pictures: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushals “Home Sweet Home” preview After their wedding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal move into a eachfront apartment at Juhu

in Mumai New Delhi: After teasing her on Instafam with photos of Her and Vicky Kaushals The Juhu Apartment facing the ocean last month Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of her new home in her latest Instagram entry. that. The actress captioned the post: “Home Sweet Home”. In the photos Katrina Kaif can e seen smiling rightly as she poses wearing a eige cardigan. She adorned her look with a mangalsutra. The actress just added a house and a green heart emoji no caption needed.

After getting married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal move into an apartment facing the sea in Juhu Mumai. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma also have two floors in the same uilding. Before getting married Katrina Kaif lived in an apartment in Andheri with her sister Isaelle also an actress while Vicky Kaushal lived in Andheri with her family.

This is what Katrina Kaif posted:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in big, fat Punjabi wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, last month

After Katrina and Vicky shared their wedding photos their neighor Anushka Sharma came to their home to greet them with the following words: “Congratulations you two! I wish you a life of complicity love and understanding. that now you can move into your home soon and we may not hear the construction noise. ”

In terms of work Katrina Kaif will soon e seen in Tiger 3 alongside co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shettys crime drama Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also appear in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed y Farhan Akhtar and written y Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.