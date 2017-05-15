elp for Mumbai auto driver with paralysed wife after photo of him carrying 2-year-old son goes viral
Two weeks ago, Saeed’s wife, Yasmin, 24, suffered a stroke, which left her paralysed. Working around the clock, Saeed now takes care of his wife and children, along with trying to make ends meet. He usually takes his son to work, while his three-month-old daughter is taken care of by a neighbour.
“This has been a difficult phase for us. Several times, potential customers have taken another autorickshaw after seeing my son on my lap. We have slept with our stomachs empty because I have either come home empty-handed or did not have enough money to sustain my family,” he said.
Since then, Saeed has received countless calls — some from NGOs and some from people wanting to help him out financially. On Monday morning, officials from his bank called, saying that some money had deposited in his account.
“I received some money. I don’t know how much it is; I will go to the bank and check. I also received countless calls from people who want to donate and help.Doctors have said they will treat my wife for free,” he said.
“I have faith in Mumbai and myself. I have always done the right work and never cheated anyone. I thank everyone who offered to help me,” he added