elp for Mumbai auto driver with paralysed wife after photo of him carrying 2-year-old son goes viral

A powerful photo of Versova autorickshaw driver Mohammad Saeed, 26, who lets his two-year-old son sleep on his lap while he works, recently went viral, resulting in donations pouring in for the family.

Two weeks ago, Saeed’s wife, Yasmin, 24, suffered a stroke, which left her paralysed. Working around the clock, Saeed now takes care of his wife and children, along with trying to make ends meet. He usually takes his son to work, while his three-month-old daughter is taken care of by a neighbour.

“This has been a difficult phase for us. Several times, potential customers have taken another autorickshaw after seeing my son on my lap. We have slept with our stomachs empty because I have either come home empty-handed or did not have enough money to sustain my family,” he said.