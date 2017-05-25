Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Nalini Murugan moves UNHRC, seeks release from prison

Murugan has alleged she has suffered discrimination at the hands of the Indian government as well as the state government of Tamil Nadu.

Nalini Murugan, who was convicted for her role in the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, has moved the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) urging the global body to apply pressure on the government of India to release her from prison.

Murugan was arrested days after Gandhi was killed by a woman suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), the former Sri Lankan militant organisation, in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, and has been in jail since then.

Twenty-six people were convicted in 1998 for their roles in planning and carrying out the murder.

“I have been denied the benefit of early release from prison, which is available to all life convicts in the country, only on the ground that I was convicted in the case of assassination of Rajiv Gandhi … I have not been considered for early release from prison only on political grounds, not on legal grounds,” Murugan said in the petition sent through her lawyers.