4:37 pm - Monday April 24, 2017
Uttarakhand Election Results 2017: Harish Rawat Loses Both Seats

The Congress was trounced in Uttarakhand by the BJP today, leading only in 13 of the state's 70 seats at 1.30 pm. The BJP is leading in 58 seats at 3.15 pm. Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who lost from...
