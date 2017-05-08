Dangal China Collections: First Weekend

Dangal has smashed the previous records of Hindi films in the Chinese markets. It has already crossed the lifetime business of all films barring PK, which collected nearly $20 million – a record that should be surpassed by Dangal by the end of its first week.

The collections, trend and word-of-mouth is phenomenal in China as Aamir Khan has once again established his supremacy in the most populous country in the world.

The film could be looking at lifetime business in the $50 million range and if it does get there, Dangal will be the first Hindi film to cross 1000 crore worldwide.

The first weekend collections are estimated to be around ¥78 – 80 million ($11.5 million USD / Rs 74 crore) on approximately 27,500 shows per day across the country.

Worldwide, Dangal has now crossed the Rs 800 crore mark. Including collections from Taiwan, the worldwide gross now stands at around 820-830 crore. It should surpass the 900 crore mark in the next few days, with the second and third week performance in China deciding whether or not the film gets to the 1000 crore mark.