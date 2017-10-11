Deepika Padukone’s “Padmavati” Breaks Record of Fastest Views For a Hindi Trailer on Youtube?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali maybe looking at yet another success at his hands. Padmavati’s trailer has garnered the highest number of views in 24 hours on YouTube for a Hindi trailer.

It made 15 million while Justice League made 13 million even as it released a few hours before Padmavati. Currently, Padmavati trailer stands at 20 million. The fastest views ever for a trailer were made by It at 197 million views in 24 hours.

‘Overwhelmed by the love’, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh took to social media to thank the fans.

“Overwhelmed by the love pouring in. Humbled and thankful. Love you all #PadmavatiTrailer @FilmPadmavati,” tweeted Shahid.

The ‘Befikre’ star posted, “Although this film, for me, is beyond numbers..this is a pretty amazing record! Congrats to the team! #PadmavatiTrailer @FilmPadmavati”

Bhansali’s magnum-opus has received positive reviews from the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Anushka Sharma among others.