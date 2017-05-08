Justin Bieber to land in Mumbai today and there’s a LONG list of presents he’ll be receiving – Check it out

2 days to go for Justin Bieber’s concert and this is how he will be showered with gifts!

The day is nearing, Beliebers, and yes, we can hear your hearts thumping as the Justin Bieber concert date draws closer. The Canadian popstar, along with his family, is all set to land here in Mumbai. You might have already come across the details of how security has been beefed up for him. However, we have found a little more insight on how the popstar will be welcomed by the organisers. There’s going to be a lot of cultural presents that he will be showered with. According to a report on Firstpost, the celebrity will be given lots of ethnic souvenirs from many designers.

A statement from the organisers reads, “As a goodwill gesture sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be gifting an autographed sarod to the Grammy winner on his arrival.” Fashion designer Varun Bahl will also be sending in a carefully curated and embellished traditional Indian instrument of symphony. The instrument has been decorated with high quality silk that has dainty floral artwork and prints, highlighted with metallic gold. Rohit Bahl has also created something special for Bieber. He has made a black biker jacket in cotton velvet with handcrafted and hand embroidered sequins. According to the designer, the outfit is an, “amalgamation of Justin’s personal style, Indian music and my vision of a cross cultural fashion statement. The concept behind the jacket is to create a versatile look that is suitable for an event or performance with a hint of understated opulence and a sense of the Indian tradition.”

Designer Anamika Khanna has also created something special for the Sorry hitmaker’s mother. It’s a long floor-length jacket whose embroidery has been inspired by tribal India. The work on the jacket includes silk chanderi as the base material and embellishment in thread work. Bieber’s mother is also being gifted a wreath-shaped necklace embellished with rubies and marquise diamonds encrusted in platinum and 18k gold. The jewellery is a present from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is an entrepreneur.

Wow, people definitely seem super excited for the concert. If you think about it, even Coldplay didn’t get as much attention as the 23-year old popstar is garnering. The concert is set to take place on May 10 at the DY Patil stadium at Navi Mumbai. Excited? Tell us in the comments’ box below. Stay tuned to this space for hot scoops and latest updates.