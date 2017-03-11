4:36 pm - Monday April 24, 2017
Home » World » Suspend Premium Processing Of Work Visas For Foreign Doctors: US Senators

Suspend Premium Processing Of Work Visas For Foreign Doctors: US Senators

304 Viewed Alka Anand Singh Comments Off on Suspend Premium Processing Of Work Visas For Foreign Doctors: US Senators
single-thumb.jpg
Three influential American Senators have sought lifting of the suspension of premium processing of work visas of foreign doctors, including from India, who commit to work in rural areas in the US.
Three influential American Senators have sought lifting of the suspension of premium processing of work visas of foreign doctors, including from India, who commit to work in rural areas in the US.
Don't miss the stories followIndiaVision News & Information and let's be smart!
Loading...
0/5 - 0
You need login to vote.
Filed in
prev-next.jpg

Chinese President Xi Jinping Wants ‘Great Wall Of Steel’ In Xinjiang

prev-next.jpg

7 Dead As Iran Teen Botches Homemade Fireworks

Related posts