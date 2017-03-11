Suspend Premium Processing Of Work Visas For Foreign Doctors: US Senators 304 Viewed Alka Anand Singh Tweet

Three influential American Senators have sought lifting of the suspension of premium processing of work visas of foreign doctors, including from India, who commit to work in rural areas in the US.

