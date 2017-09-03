North Korea ‘rogue nation and embarrassment to China’ Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed North Korea for carrying out its biggest nuclear test, saying that the actions of the east Asian nation are a threat to the United States. In a sharp critique, Trump called North Korea a “rogue” nation and “embarrassment” to China. “North Korea has conducted a major nuclear test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States,” the US President said in a series of tweets.

“North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success,” he added.

Earlier in the day, North Korea announced that it had detonated a thermonuclear device in its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, a big step toward its goal of developing nuclear weapons capable of striking anywhere in the U.S. The North called it a “perfect success” while its neighbors condemned the blast immediately.

Highlighting South Korea’s estranged relationship with its northern neighbour, President Trump said that “their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work,” adding that “they, (North Korea” only understand one thing!”

North Korea’s central news agency on Sunday reported that the country has conducted a fresh trial in which it tested a weapon which was found to be fit to be loaded in to a missile. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) released this information hours after an “artificial” earthquake measuring 6.3 on the richter scale, close to 10 times stronger than the previous nuclear trial, was reported.

Earlier in the week, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held a telephonic conversation in which they discussed the then latest North Korean missile launch. They also talked about what possible course of action could be taken to curb the escalating tensions.

In a statement released by his office, Abe had said “Japan’s and the US positions are totally at one,” adding, “President Trump expressed his strong commitment to defending Japan, saying he was 100 percent with Japan as an ally,” according to a report in CBS news.

Abe said that US and Japan were in “total agreement”. He also said that an emergency meeting at the United Nations Security Council was the need of the hour to increase the heat on Kim Jong-Un to tone down his weapon system development.