Governor Meghalaya accused PM Modi of showing “arrogance”

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday quoted Interior Minister Amit Shah as telling him that some people had “ruined his mind (aout Narendra Modi)” efore determining on Monday that the Shah “reveals him”.

On Sunday Malik also accused Modi of displaying “arrogance” at a meeting the governor had given to the prime minister. reason that farmers then fell into turmoil.On Monday he reiterated the allegation against Modi

Maliks Sunday comment came at a pulic event in Haryana and the Mondays clarification was provided to NDTV news channel

Malik said in Haryana: “Mein Amit Shah se mila.

Usne kaha ‘Satyapal iski (Modi) akal mar rakhi hai logon ne. Tum efikar raho milte raho ye kisi na kisi din samajh me aa jayega’ (I met Amit Shah and he said ‘Satyapal some people have ruined his thinking. But don’t worry keep meeting him and someday he will understand’).”

During Monday’s clarification which came after senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted that Shah had called the PM “mad” Malik egan y saying: “Amit Shah respects the PM a lot.”

He added: “Unhone as yehi kaha ‘Kuchh log unko misguide kar rahe hain. Aap milte rahiye aat samajh me aa jayegi’ (Shah merely said ‘Some people are misguiding him. You keep meeting him he will understand’).”

The clarification appears to concern mainly the tone of Shah’s purported comment.

During his speech in Haryana the alleged videos of which were widely circulated Malik said that his meeting with Modi ended in a confrontation.

“When I discussed the peasant prolem with the Prime Minister a conflict roke out for five minutes. He is full of arrogance. When I reported that 500 farmers had died he said “Did they die for me?” I say they died for you they made you emperor” the governor said on Sunday

On Monday he told NDTV: “Ja main unse (Modi) MSP aur teeno kanoon y mila toh unaa rawaiya ada adiyal tha. Aise jaise woh sunna nahi chahte (When I met him to discuss MSP and the three agricultural laws his attitude was very arrogant. He was not willing to listen).

He added: “Last dishonesty (Modi) yah kah kar kharij kar diya ki Ja kar Amit Shah se mil lo (Modi eventually fired me saying: Go see Amit Shah ).”

Kharge Rajya Saha opposition leader previously tweeted a video allegedly of Maliks speech on Haryana and wrote: Amit Shah called the prime minister a “madman”. Constitutional odies speak to each other with so much contempt! @naredramodi ji is this correct?

Meghalaya’s Governor Sri. Satya Pal Malik is on record saying PM was 'arrogant' on the issue of Farmers & HM Amit Shah called the PM as ‘mad’ Constitutional authorities speaking about each other with such contempt!@narendramodi ji is this true?pic.twitter.com/M0EtHn2eQp — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 3, 2022

Despite serving as governor Malik – who elongs to the Jat community in western Uttar Pradesh – has relentlessly criticized the government during a year-long farmers protest on the Delhi order.

Malik previously accused widespread corruption in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa where he was appointed governor.

The governments inaility to act against him and the BJPs silence have led to the elief that the estalishment is concerned that Malik – a trusted aide – will do more damage if he was fired.

Malik was governor of Jammu and Kashmir when the former state was stripped of its special status and divided into two Union Territories.

“This man was their ax earer in JandK now he is iting the hand that fed him. The people of JandK can prove Mr. Maliks lack of confidence” former prime minister and National Conference president Omar Adullah wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Malik Testimony

Satya Pal Malik: He (Modi) is very arrogant. When I told him that our 500 farmers had died he asked “Did they die for me? »

Malik: I said they died for you they made you emperor