new cases of Covid19 on Sunday up from 2716 cases reported a day earlier. According to the governments daily health ulletin the numer of cases in Delhi rose to 8397 on Sunday from 6360 cases recorded until the previous day.

The nations capital Delhi has seen a large numer of coronavirus (Covid19) cases in recent weeks. The outreak was reported after the emergence of the Omicron variant which has a high transmission rate and is thought to e more resistant to currently availale vaccines.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government implemented the Graduation Response Action Plan (GRAP) measure after the positivity rate surpassed 0.5% and remained aove for two days. As a result the capital was placed on yellow alert – the first level or restrictions – leading to a nighttime curfew closing schools colleges cinemas and gyms.

But there are growing concerns that the positive rate will increase further due to the increasing numer of Covid19 cases. It is currently at

.59%.

What happens if the positivity rate exceeds 5%?

According to the government-prepared GRAP if the Covid19 positivity rate exceeds the five percent mark and stays aove it for two consecutive days Delhi will e placed on “red” alert.

This means that there will e a complete curfew – at night and on weekends – for the movement of people. However there will e certain exemptions depending on the categories decided y the government.

Shops and usinesses that sell non-essential goods and services will e closed. Shopping centers and weekly markets will also e closed.

Restaurants and ars will e closed and deliveries of essential items will e authorized. Hotels and motels can remain open ut on condition that partiesconferences are not held. However room service for internal customers will e allowed.

While cinemas anquets spas yoga institutes have closed under the current yellow alert hair salons and eauty salons will also e asked to lower their shutters.

Government offices will also e closed except for those providing essential and urgent services. These facilities will e allowed to open with 100% staff presence according to GRAP. The same goes for private offices.

The limit on gatherings for weddings and funerals will e reduced to 15 people from the current 20. The

GRAP standards will also lead to the closure of most other locations as well as the Delhi metro which is currently operating at 50% capacity.

Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was no need to panic as most cases were mild or asymptomatic.