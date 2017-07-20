Around 30 feared dead as bus plunges into 300 metre gorge in Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: As many as 30 persons were killed and several others injured when a private bus proceeding towards Solan from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300 metre gorge at Khaneri near Rampur in Shimla district on Thursday morning.

According to sources, around 40 people were on board the private bus when the accident took place and it’s feared that the death toll could rise further.

Bus driver and conductor were among the injured.Sources said that bus departed from Reckong Peo early in the morning and when it reached near Khaneri hospital, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down into the gorge around 9 am.

Rescue teams comprising officials from police and district administration reached the spot and started the rescue operations.Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh directed the authorities to undertake necessary relief measures.