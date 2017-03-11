4:37 pm - Monday April 24, 2017
Haqqanis, LeT, JeM should be treated like terror groups: India

Haqqanis, LeT, JeM should be treated like terror groups: India

"The unimpeded and increasingly brutal terrorist attacks, the territorial gains by terrorist groups with support from outside Afghanistan and the emerging grave humanitarian crises are all portents of dreadful times," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said.
