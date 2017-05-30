IAS trainee drowns in swimming pool while trying to rescue woman officer at a party in Delhi’s Ber Sarai

IAS and IRS trainees had gathered for a poolside party at Foreign Service Institute in south Delhi’s Ber Sarai when a woman officer slipped into a swimming pool.

A 30-year-old trainee IAS officer drowned at a swimming pool in Foreign Service Institute in south Delhi’s Ber Sarai around midnight on Monday while trying to save a female friend from drowning, Delhi Police said.

Ashish Dahiya was a 2016 batch IAS trainee and a native of Sonepat in Haryana. He and his friends from the IFS and IRS had gathered for a poolside party at the institute run by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday night.

“Eyewitnesses said that a woman trainee slipped into the pool after which several young officers, including Dahiya, tried to rescue her. Though the woman was safely pulled out, the group noticed that Ashish was missing. He was found floating in the pool soon after,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP (South).

He was brought out of the pool and the station medical officer, Dr Pramyesh Bansal, called. “Attempts were made to administer CPR to the deceased before he was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj. He was declared brought dead at 12.50 am,” said the officer.

Bansal said that evidence from the spot suggested that the revelers consumed alcohol during the party.