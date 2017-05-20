Kejriwal involved in hawala, says Mishra; AAP rejects charge
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mishra claimed that Kejriwal had made Mukesh Kumar Sharma the fall guy, getting him to falsely claim that he donated Rs 2 crore to AAP.
- AAP rejected the allegations, and party leader Sanjay Singh said, “AAP is ready to face any probe.”
NEW DELHI: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra alleged on Friday that AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was directly linked with people engaged in hawala transactions, money laundering and black money generation.
He charged Kejriwal with staunchly opposing demonetisation because it threatened to end his “money-laundering” activities. AAP rubbished the claims.
At a press conference, Mishra claimed that Kejriwal had made Delhi businessman Mukesh Kumar Sharma the fall guy, getting him to falsely claim that he donated Rs 2 crore to AAP.
The fact, Kapil Mishra said, was that others were involved in fake donations, including a businessman from whose upscale house in Greater Kailash income tax sleuths had recovered unaccounted cash in crores in the wake of demonetisation. They were connected to “firms that funnelled black money into AAP’s coffers”.
AAP rejected the allegations, and party leader Sanjay Singh said, “AAP is ready to face any probe. No action has been taken against us.Had there been any fault, no AAP functionary would have been spared. All government agencies can investigate and take action if we are wrong.”