Kejriwal involved in hawala, says Mishra; AAP rejects charge

Mishra claimed that Kejriwal had made Mukesh Kumar Sharma the fall guy, getting him to falsely claim that he donated Rs 2 crore to AAP.

AAP rejected the allegations, and party leader Sanjay Singh said, “AAP is ready to face any probe.”

NEW DELHI: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra alleged on Friday that AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was directly linked with people engaged in hawala transactions, money laundering and black money generation.

He charged Kejriwal with staunchly opposing demonetisation because it threatened to end his “money-laundering” activities. AAP rubbished the claims.

At a press conference, Mishra claimed that Kejriwal had made Delhi businessman Mukesh Kumar Sharma the fall guy, getting him to falsely claim that he donated Rs 2 crore to AAP.

The fact, Kapil Mishra said, was that others were involved in fake donations, including a businessman from whose upscale house in Greater Kailash income tax sleuths had recovered unaccounted cash in crores in the wake of demonetisation. They were connected to “firms that funnelled black money into AAP’s coffers”.

AAP rejected the allegations, and party leader Sanjay Singh said, “AAP is ready to face any probe. No action has been taken against us.Had there been any fault, no AAP functionary would have been spared. All government agencies can investigate and take action if we are wrong.”

Mishra claimed that the “bigger fish” in the whole murky affair was a person known as Hem Prakash Sharma. In his “expose” on May 14, Mishra had named Hem Sharma as a businessman who had donated funds to AAP. “Three companies owned by Mukesh Sharma are connected to Hem Prakash’s companies,” Mishra asserted on Friday.

“Hem’s company donated Rs 1 crore, but Mukesh Sharma was made to declare that he had donated the entire Rs 2 crore,” accused Mishra, while announcing that he had procured documents from the corporate affairs ministry to confirm Hem Sharma’s status as director in a dozen companies.

The AAP dissident added that Hem Sharma was also the director of a company owned by the businessman from whose house in Greater Kailash a huge sum of unaccounted cash had been recovered during I-T raids after demonetisation. “These establish the direct link of Kejriwal with hawala and money laundering,” Mishra inferred.

Mishra alleged that AAP had made fake letterheads of the four companies that had together donated Rs 2 crore to establish Mukesh Sharma as their director when he was director of only two. Mukesh Sharma was obliged, Mishra stated, “to do whatever Kejriwal asks him” because his company was saved from closure through contracts awarded by the AAP government.