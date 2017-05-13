TMC leader killed in Odisha’s Baharampur

BAHARMPUR: A Trinamool Congress leader, Ashadul Sheikh was killed in Murshidabad district after miscreants hurled bombs and shot him four times, the police said today.

The incident happened at Bhakuri under the jurisdiction of Baharampur police station at 9 pm yesterday.

The police today arrested four persons.

One of them was Shiladitya Halder, Congress leader and former sabhadhipati of Murshidabad Zilla Parishad, said SP of Murshidabad, S Mukesh.

The IC of Baharampur police station was closed after the incident, the SP said.

The incident could be in view of the approaching Domkol municipality election.

The election is supposed to be held on May 14, sources said.