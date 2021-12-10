Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal. Deepika Padukone wishes her newlyweds “love, laughter, and lifelong loyalty”.

After developing a far buzz approximately their hush hush affair and their huge fats Indian wedding ceremony, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have in the end tied the knot today. It become a royal wedding ceremony for the couple in Rajasthan`s Six Senses Fort and become attended through the couple`s respective own circle of relatives and near buddies. And even as Katrina and Vicky have in the end shared their first photos from their wedding ceremony ceremony, they’re inundated with excellent desires from fanatics and buddies, celebs had despatched excellent desires to the newlyweds.

To note, Katrina and Vicky`s wedding ceremony photos have been sheer love and left every body in awe. While numerous celebs took to remark phase to desire the newlyweds, Deepika Padukone additionally despatched excellent desires to Katrina and Vicky. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress has needed the newlyweds love, loyalty and companionship of their lifestyles ahead. She wrote, “Wishing you each a life-time of love, laughter, loyalty, appreciate and companionship!” at the side of a coronary heart emoticon. Apart from Deepika, celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and many others had additionally despatched excellent desires to Katrina and Vicky for this new section in their lifestyles.



To note, Katrina and Vicky, who had saved their affair beneathneath the wraps, had been pretty unique approximately their privateness at some stage in the marriage festivities. While the couple had invited their near buddies to be part of the celebrations, that they’d additionally requested the visitors now no longer to deliver their telephones to the marriage venue and keep away from sharing photos on any social media platform.