Indian Railways Changes Saffron Uniforms for Ramayan Express Employees

THE INDIAN RAILWAYS changed the uniforms of its passengers on the Ramayan Express on Monday after Hindus opposed the saffron dress. Hindus in Ujjain called the saffron uniform an insult to Hindus and threatened to block trains in Delhi if they did not change trains on December 12. The IRCTC, which operates

trains, said in a statement that “this is to inform that the attire of service personnel has been completely changed to professional service personnel.” We apologize for the inconvenience. ” The

uniform will be replaced with a shirt, trousers and a traditional hat. However, waiters must wear a saffron mask and gloves. Avdeshpuri, former general secretary of

Ujjain Ahad Parishad, said: Wearing the mala (necklace) of

is an insult to Hindus and their followers, he said the prophets will stop trains at Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station unless the waiters’ saffron dress code is changed. He told Indian Express that he decided to change it to an acceptable format without causing this controversy. On 7 November, the first Ramayana loop train departed for the 17-day journey.