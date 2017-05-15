AC Put Up At Slain BSF Trooper’s Home, Removed After Yogi’s Visit

The family members of slain BSF head constable Prem Sagar were befuddled when the Deoria district administration installed a window air conditioner, put up a sofa and carpet at their home ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit on Friday.

They were in for even a greater shock when these trappings of affluence vanished within minutes of the chief minister’s departure.

Sagar’s family members said they were taken aback when the authorities removed the air conditioner, sofa and carpet soon after the chief minister left their place.

Officials took away the carpet, sofa and AC soon after Adityanath left our residence….within 15 to 30 minutes of his departure, everything was gone.

There was, however, no official word on the removal of air conditioner or the sofa. The Deoria administration had installed air conditioners, put up new curtains, sofas and carpets in the living room where the chief minister was to meet the family. A day before CM’s visit, dusty roads in the village were cleaned and drains which always used to remain open were covered. Head Constable Sagar was on patrol duty on 1 May along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch when Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) crossed the LoC and ambushed the patrol team. While taking cover, Sagar and Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh of the Army were left behind. They were killed and their bodies mutilated.