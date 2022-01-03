AR Rahmans daughter Khatija is engaged shares photos with fiance

AR Rahmans daughter Khatija Rahman (left) got engaged on Decemer 29. (Image credit: Instagram photo y khatija.rahman)

Musician AR Rahmans eldest daughter Khatija got engaged to sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Decemer 29. The ceremony was held in Chennai on Decemer 29. her irthday in the presence of family memers and close friends.

“With the lessings of the Almighty I am pleased to announce all my engagement to you to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan a udding entrepreneur and wizkid sound engineer” Khatija Rahman posted on Instagram on Sunday accompanied y a collage of the couple.

Shaik Mohamed a live sound engineer at AR Rahmans studio also shared the collage on Instagram and wrote: “With the lessings of the Almighty I am delighted to announce all the what i got engaged to Khatija Rahman @khatija .rahman musician producer and philanthropist

Khatija Rahman wore a red outfit paired with a red mask for the engagement.

In 2019 Rahmans daughter was mocked for wearing a headscarf. In a social media post she made it clear that her choice to wear the niqa was her own independent decision and not forced on her urging people not to e judgmental.

Rahmans wifes name is Saira Banu. The couple has two daughters Khatija and Rahima and a son Ameen.

Last year Khatija sang a song “Rock A Bye Bay” in the Hindi movie “Mimi” with Kriti Sanon. The song was written y his father. She is said to have made her deut at the age of 1

with the song “O Maramanishi Puthiya Manidha” in the Tamil movie “Roo” with music legend SP Balasuramanyam. This song was also composed y his father.