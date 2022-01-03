Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares the difference etween an actor and a hero. In a new interview he says that heroes last as long as their odies exist while actors act their whole lives.

When asked aout the difference etween actor and hero Nawazuddin told Aaj Tak in an interview: “Ye koi hi ata dega ki hero ka waqt hota hai actor ka koi waqt nahi hota. Actor puri zindagi acting karta hai. Wo alag alag kirdaaron mein nazar aata hai (Anyone can tell you that heroes have longevity not actors. The actor can act all his life he is seen in many different characters).

“Rahi aat hero ki for ja tak uske doleshole pumpvump rehte hain ta tak wo theek hai. Jaha pump ki hawa nikli to wo gaya ho jata hai that their odies are eautiful. Once thats gone it will go away)” he added.

Earlier this year Nawazuddin also expressed his views on how movies with larger screen numers end up ecoming hits.” Ultimately your choices define you. The failure doesnt matter what matters is the numer of screens. If someone monopolizes

500 theaters and doesnt allow any other movies to shoot even a movie aout dogs and cats will fetch 2030 crore. That is a fact. It is very important to understand that if a film plays in more than

4500 theaters – whatever it is – it will gross 20-30-4

0 crore” Nawazuddin told BollywoodHungama in Octoer of this year.

Nawazuddin is at the peak of his career he has won an award for his 2020 film Serious Man. The actor also received a Best Actor nomination at the International Emmy Awards. He was previously nominated for his performance in the Sacred Games in 2019.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is est known for appearing in the Gangs of Wasseypur series and the Sacred Games show among others. . Well see him next in Tiku Weds Sheru produced y Kangana Ranaut. He has at least five films planned for this year including Jogira Sara Ra Ra Tiku Weds Sheru Adhut Sangeen and Herpanti 2.