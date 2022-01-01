Liger teaser: Vijay Deverakonda is a ‘slumdog, chaiwallah’ in new kind of nationalistic film

Actor Vijay Deverakonda released a first teaser for Liger on Friday which is a sports drama aout an Indian MMA fighter. “First look is everything” the star wrote on social media sharing the minute-long video.

Ligers teaser features Deverakonda – a “slumdog” from Mumai – who has een promoted to appear to e competing for an MMA championship in Las Vegas. We get a glimpse of his past as a “chaiwallah” and his rowdy antics on the streets. We also get a glimpse of the character Ronit Roy who appears to e his coach. Vijay Deverakonda appears to e wearing his Arjun Reddy jacket in the movie.

The teaser reveals the vast scope of the film directed y Puri Jagannadh and starring Ananya Panday. Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson filmed some scenes in Vegas ut that was not revealed in the teaser.

“Were Indians” Vijay Deverakondas Liger declares in one scene and later says “Wat laga denge (well kick your ass)” as he challenges his opponent. . MMA as a sport is rarely shown in movies. Perhaps the most acclaimed MMA film example is Tom Hardy Joel Edgertonstarrer Warrior. Additionally Halle Berry made her directorial deut earlier this year with the MMA film Bruised and Nick Jonas appeared in a supporting role in the TV show Kingdom set in the MMA world.

In a statement Deverakonda praised the cast and crew for a “wonderful jo” on the film. “Everyody is doing their jo and everyone is working hard ecause they want their careers to e successful. They want to do the est. The film industry is a very competitive one where only success guarantees survival. If you have to survive you have to e ale to do the performance otherwise no one will e ale to help you after a while” he said. Co-produced y Karan Johar Liger will e released on August 25 in Telugu Tamil Malayalam and Kannada.