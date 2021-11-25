Bhediya: The first look of Varun Dhavan as a werewolf is intimidating, and the film is slated for release in 2022.

Bhediya: The first portrayal of Varun Dhavan as a werewolf is intimidating, and the film is slated for release in 2022.Bhediya by Varuna Dhavan and Kriti Sanon will be released on November 25, 2022. The filmmakers released his first film on Thursday.

horror comedy Bala was directed by Helmer Amar Koshik and written by Niren Bhatt, best known for writing Asura and the ongoing TV show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

See you today next year with @Varun_dvn & @kritisanon starring #Bhediya scheduled for worldwide theater release on November 25, 2022!

Filming began in March this year in Jiro, Arunachal Pradesh, and was previously scheduled for release on April 14, 2022.

Bhediya is the third film in the horror universe by producer Dinesh Vijan, after Stri and Ruha. Both starred Rajkummar Rao. Part of Technicolor Creative Studios,

Hollywood premiere effects studio Mr X worked on a project touted as “a film with exquisite visual effects.” Studio

is known for its exceptional creations and environments from the Academy Award-winning film Love and Monsters and the Emmy-winning TV series Vikings.

For this collaboration, Vijian said the team to create “Bhediya” Mr. He said he was very pleased to be working with X.

“Mr. X recently pioneered the industry by creating some of the most captivating visual masterpieces in film history. Ever since we came up with Bhedia, we’ve been working on Mr. I knew I needed X’s experience. It is a famous Vietnamese scale for supporting films such as Badlapur and Hindi Medium.”

Director Koshik described Bhediya as a film with impressive images.

“All the actors and staff knew we were making something special. This isn’t just a groundbreaking visual. It’s a delightful film in every way.” The crew of

previously released a teaser for the movie where the man turns into a wolf, suggesting that Bhediya is a werewolf movie.

Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak have also completed the casting for this film.

Bhedia presents Maddock film by Jio Studios and Vijana.