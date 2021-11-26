`83 Teaser: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Devs Fang, who won the world championship

`83 Teaser: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Devs Fang, who won the world championshipNew Delhi: A teaser for the highly anticipated Kabir Khan ’83 movie was released Friday morning. The trailer will be released on November 30th. The teaser opens with a gray image of a glorious day in Indian cricket history. Location of London Road Cricket Stadium on 25 June 1983. The video ends with a picture of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Deva (almost) catching the ball. Kapil Dev’s catch was fired by Viv Richards. The Indians defeated the West Indies to win the 1983 Cricket World Cup. ’83 marks the history of India’s iconic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Deva. Sharing the movie’s teaser, Ranveer Singh wrote: “The story of India’s greatest triumph. best story. greatest glory. ’83’ opens on December 24, 2021.” The film will be released in a variety of languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev on screen. was cast as Romi Dev, the wife of Watch Episode 83 Teaser:

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7tVzbi1Q_E

The shooting site of a sports drama that started in 2019. The original release date of the film was April 10, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the film was rescheduled for Christmas. After several rescheduled release dates due to pandemics and bans, the film finally hits screens on December 21, 2021.

1983 Pankaj Tripathi serves as Mana Singh’s public relations manager. Ammi Virk was cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Said Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar in the film.