Fact Check: Rowan Atkinson, also known as Mr Bean, isn’t dead, Internet users defeat fake rumors

Fact Check: Rowan Atkinson, also known as Mr Bean, isn’t dead, Internet users defeat fake rumorsRowan Atkinson is believed to have died after an unchecked Twitter account shared a fake death report for a 66-year-old star.

New Delhi: Rowan Atkinson, who played Bean, one of our most memorable childhood characters, after an unidentified Twitter account claimed that a 66-year-old actor had died in a car accident. He was rumored to be dead.

The excitement for his death began on Tuesday (November 23), when many fans (Rowan Atkinson) died in a car accident at the age of 58. Rumors of death have revealed that Rowan Atkinson is very well alive.

Rowan Atkinson is a well-known actor, comedy, writer and best known for his popular role, Mr. Bean. It’s a little-known fact, but the actor became famous on the 1979 BBC show “Not The Nine O’clock News.”

He won the BAFTA Award for Best Entertainment for his performance at a comedy show. He later wrote the eccentric Mr Bean at a show of the same name in the 1990s. In addition to

television, the actor demonstrated his film prowess in the 1997 movie “Bean”, the 2007 movie “Mr. Bean’s Holiday”, and the Johnny English series.