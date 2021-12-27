Day 10 of Pushpa Box Office (Early Trending): Keeping the momentum going for Christmas, just inches from the 200 Crore Mark

The Christmas party both performed a small trick and helped Pushpa increase sharply in numbers. Having said that, on the second Sunday, which is the 10th, star Allu Arjun has maintained a steady trend thanks to her own merits. Here’s the box office updates you need to know.

As Omicron’s business grows nationally, Allu Arjun’s film shines at the Indian box office. Especially in high volume centers, the performance is simply superb. Indeed, the film made the screen operators simply smile. By Day 10, Pushpa had earned 1,012 crores (all languages), similar to her Christmas figure. That’s actually a good thing because there are so many options in theaters like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Marvel’s SpiderMan: No Way Home, and Shyam Singha Roy (in the Telugu belt). As of now, the film has totaled 187,500189.50 crore (all languages, total in India). The film is now set to cross 200 crore on weekdays.

Pushpa gave a surprisingly stellar performance in the Hindi version, playing a pivotal role in the overall Pan-Indian race.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil and others in the lead roles. It was released on December 17, 2021.