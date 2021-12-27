Sanjana Sanghi says choosing the next film after Dil Bechara with Sushant Singh Rajput is “important and difficult”

Actress Sanjana Sanghi said it was not easy for her to choose the next film after her debut film Dil Bechara. The movie premieres 2020. The Love Story, an adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel, Fault in our Stars, sees the actor take on the role of Kizie opposite Manny, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, both Both have cancer. Before Mukesh Chhabra directed Dil Bechara, Sanjana had supporting roles in films such as Rockstar, Hindi Medium, and Fukrey Returns.

“I felt it is the right second film after Dil Bechara. Om was like a match made in heaven. Ahmed sir, and Kapil Verma, my director, saw me as the action girl, who is incredibly strong and spirited. I did the role based on the conviction they had through my performance in Dil Bechara, which is a heavily emotional film. They had faith in me.”

“The decision of what to do after Dil Bechara is very important and difficult to make. I have gone through many scenarios, many stories, and tried many times. I don’t want to get into anything until it’s good,” Sanjana told PTI.

After much deliberation, the actor said that she chose to do an action thriller Om: The Battle Within because it gave her a chance to try something new. Produced by choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. In Om: The Battle Within, Sanjana plays the character Kavya. The actor said she will be seen performing many stunts in the film. “I did all of my stunts and scenes myself. It’s important to surprise you as an artist and that’s when your fans can be surprised. I I think playing Kavya surprised me because I was never considered like her,” she added.