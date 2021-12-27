Smriti Irani’s Daughter, Shanelle Irani Got Engaged, She Shares Beautiful Pictures With A Witty Note

Union Minister Smriti Irani and her family had the perfect Christmas this year as their holiday season kicks off with wedding bells. The daughter-in-law of Cabinet Minister Shanelle Irani took her relationship with boyfriend Arjun Bhalla to the next level when the two became engaged. The beloved mother-in-law has shared the good news of her daughter’s engagement, Shanelle, on her social media account.

For those who don’t know, Smriti has found love in her friend, Mona Irani’s ex-husband, Zubin Irani. She married him in 2001.

Zubin and Mona also have a daughter named Shanelle and Smriti shares a warm and cordial relationship with their own daughter. In addition to Shanelle, Smriti has two other children, Zohr Irani and Zoish Irani.

Some time ago, Smriti Irani used her IG account and shared a series of photos to announce her daughter Shanelle Irani’s engagement to Arjun Bhalla. Sharing the photos, Smriti wrote a sweet message to her son-in-law and welcomed him into their family. Her witty caption can be read as follows:

“To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas (you have been officially warned) God bless.”



In the beautiful pictures we can see the happy couple posing together against the wonderful background. In one of the photos, Arjun can be seen sitting on one knee as he proposes to Shanelle on a romantic date, while the second shows the newly engaged couple smiling in front of the tube glasses. Still, we couldn’t take our eyes off Shanelle’s massive engagement ring!



Smriti Irani shares a beautiful love affair with her stepdaughter, Shanelle Irani. In fact, she was never able to distinguish between her own daughter, Shanelle Irani, and her real daughter, Zoish Irani. When Smriti debuted on her Instagram account, she posted photos of her eldest daughter, Shanelle, and wrote: must also be successful in their respective fields. In an interview, she talked about her decision to marry Zubin and shared:

“I married Zubin because I needed him. I was consulting him, talking to him and meeting him every day. So we said why not marry and be best friends as well as a married couple. Both my parents and his agreed to our marriage and blessed us. I would never dream of marrying against the wishes of my parents because I believe strongly that hurting parents causes unhappiness and destruction for the couple.”