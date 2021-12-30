Isabelle Kaif shares UNSEEN pics with sisters from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s haldi ceremony

The wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was one of the most talked about events in Tinselvile this year. The couple, who have been dating for a while, were engaged to be engaged in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. Despite being an intimate ceremony, Vicky and Katrina brought fans beautiful photos like dream in their wedding. And now, Katrina’s sister Isabelle has taken social media by storm by sharing never-before-seen photos of VickyKatrina’s Haldi ceremony.

In the photos, Isabelle is seen posing with her sisters, who appear to be quite enamored with Indian culture. While most of her sisters were dressed in yellow tones, two of them opted for white with a brown effect. Meanwhile, Isabelle is a sight to behold in a yellow sari with gold trim. Although Katrina wasn’t on the sorority team, it was clear that the ladies were enjoying every moment of this wonderful Indian wedding. Isabelle captioned it as “Souvenir” with a yellow heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina are making the most of their married life. Actress Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, who is very active on social media, has shared photos from her honeymoon as well as post-wedding ceremonies. That’s not all. The newlyweds caused a stir on social media when they shared an adorable Christmas photo of themselves.