Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 Review: Irrfan Khan’s Long-Delayed Film Is Dead On Arrival

Everything about Murder At Teesri Manzil 302, the long-delayed Irrfan Khan star Zee5 found a place for, is outdated everywhere. But for the lead actor, whose fans are legions of people and who will always be missed, the film has little reason to explain why it was picked from a cold store, slated for release. started ten years ago as Bangkok Blues and was imposed on us. Killer at Teesri Manzil 302 died on arrival.

Irrfan’s presence in the film, in addition to causing an inevitable tension, also reminds us, if we need a reminder, of the immense loss his absence can presently. Even in the most sloppy scenes of a messy, childish suspense thriller, the actor doesn’t lose his cool and manages to detach himself from the mediocrity that swirls around him.

The film is dedicated to both Irrfan and composer Wajid Khan, half of the SajidWajid duo who passed away in 2020 two months after the beloved actor. Sadly, Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is too heavy a film to be considered a suitable memory. Murder At Teesri Manzil 302, as the unwieldy title suggests, is a murder mystery. It quickly kills off any potential to be a pretty gripping horror movie. Any mystery still related to the Big Star, Life… in a metro and Paan Singh Tomar. What made him agree to be in a movie like this?

“It was like a blind date,” says the character Irrfan in the film during one scene. We’ll miss it if he doesn’t join. The horrible registered character he plays throws lines like “Bandhi hui aurat kitni khubsoorat lagti hai na?” The rough translation of this line would be: Isn’t a woman in chains beautiful? We know exactly what to do with the problem and can safely assume, so do the actors. Irrfan’s confusion appeared on the screen.

Directed by Navneet Baj Saini, Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 mainly takes place in two adjacent apartments in a Bangkok building inhabited by Indians and everyone speaks Hindi. In fact, the film would make us believe that people in Thailand’s capital are using our bhasha saying as a means of verbal communication.

I wonder why they all had to go to Thailand to make a movie that could have been tinkered with in Mumbai without changing the script. Local trains from Mumbai can easily replace Bangkok’s BTS. Thailand’s streets and attractions don’t even provide meaningful context for history.

Story? Well, that’s another story. The rambling scenario swings happily between the mundane and the man-made without looking for any kind of believable psychological background. Lies, dismemberment, betrayal, greed, violence: Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 is an unsightly mix of the usual suspense thrillers made without any sense at all.

Maya (Deepal Shaw), the wife of a major Bangkok industrialist, Abhishek Diwan (Ranvir Shorey, who also barely conceals his constant perplexity) has gone missing. Two cops (Lucky Ali and Nausheen Ali Sardar, neither of whom are more active as actors) are deployed to find out where the hell the woman went.

The civilian duo disappeared from the scene once they had finished their iconic basic work. They do not often appear to register their presence in a movie in which they are redundant. Police in Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 are forced to back down when a game of cat and mouse turns into a battle of wits between kidnappers and kidnappers. Neither the battle nor the ostentatious spirit was halved.

It turns out that Shekhar Sharma (Irrfan), a little Goto man for troubled Indians in Bangkok (yes, that’s his full-time occupation), is involved in the disappearance of his wife. female. There’s an affair, a secret deal, and a murdered woman here, how and why make for a nasty and completely unconvincing affair.

The remainder of Murder at Teesri Manzil is devoted to revealing how a man who claims to have the solution to all problems becomes entangled in the messy life of a wealthy, wicked businessman and cunning wife. his cunning. The two-hour drama revolves around a half-hearted plot and a man who is no doubt caught in the confusion it causes.

It’s sad to see the incredible Irrfan Khan stuck in a storyline that can’t afford to execute his talent. It’s entirely up to the actor to get the most out of his lousy business, one that he does without breaking a sweat.

Ranvir Shorey only shows off sparks as much as the tasteless plot allows, which, as you might guess by now, isn’t much to write about. Deepal Shaw is beyond her depth as she navigates between an incredible Irrfan and a solid Shorey when she’s not jarring, she’s sickly sweet, which can’t help spark consensus public sentiment towards a woman torn between what she wants and how quickly she wants it. Chapter

: Was the murder of Teesri Manzil 302 worth his two hours? Is not. Towards the end of the film, Irrfan’s character says, “Ummeed two movies pasand aayi hogi (hope you enjoyed the movie).” Indeed, this is a movie that was only released in the hope of capitalizing on the special place Irrfan enjoyed as an actor on screen. Please do yourself and Irrfan’s memory. Choose any other movie among the diverse and important works of the actor and watch it.