‘I Will Move On’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Leaving Show?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on the air for 13 years and although the cast has had new faces replacing the old ones, the comedy is still one of the most loved and watched shows on the stage. Indian television.

In an interview, actor Dilip Joshi, who has been an integral part of TKMOC since its premiere in 2008, explained that he couldn’t do other projects due to being busy. busy with television. He also shared that the movies made today have great content and that he would love to be a part of today’s film industry.

He told ETimes, “My show is a comedy and it was fun to be a part of it. So until I like it, I will. The day when I feel no longer interested, I will move on. I get offers from other programs, but I thought when this one is doing well, why shouldn’t it be necessary to give up this one to do something else. It was a great trip and I am satisfied with it. Everyone loves us so much and why should I waste this for no reason. ”

In today’s movies, Dilip shares, ‘I still have a lot of work to do in terms of acting. Life abhi puri baaki padi hai. Today’s movies deal with such great subjects that I would never give up a good role in cinema if given to me. Right now, I’m enjoying what’s going on in my life. ”

It was recently learned that Raj Anadkat, who played Tapu in TMKOC, will also be leaving the series. However, this has not been confirmed so far. Earlier this year, rumors of his alleged affair with actress Munmun Dutta caused a stir everywhere. However, the two actors denied being a couple in their respective statements posted on social media.