Dubai Return: Irrfan Khan’s Unreleased Film To Release On YouTube On This Date

New Delhi: Fans of the late actor Irrfan Khan have reason to celebrate as Dubai Return, the actor’s old unreleased film, will premiere on YouTube on July 3. Updates about Irrfan Khan’s film was shared on social media by his son, Babil Khan. Babil shared a poster for the film on Instagram to let fans know of his father’s passing. “Will release on YouTube tomorrow,” Babil Khan captioned the post. Notice of Babil just made for our day. The Back to Dubai poster features Irrfan Khan wearing a hat and sunglasses. Many fans of the late actor reacted to Babil Khan’s announcement. “I can’t wait,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Babil’s post. Dubai Return is a 2005 film.

It stars Irrfan Khan as the central character of a gangster named Aftab Angrez. The film is directed by Aditya Bhattacharya. In addition to Irrfan Khan, the film also stars Vijay Maurya, Razak Khan and Divya Dutta.

Like his father, Babil Khan also aspires to be an actor. Earlier this week, he announced he was dropping out of college to become an actor. In a lengthy Instagram post, he said goodbye to his college and university friends. Babil is studying at the University of Westminster.

Babil Khan is set to make her acting debut with Anvitaa Dutt’s upcoming film, Qala. The film is produced by actress and producer Anushka Sharma’s producer Clean Slate Filmz. Qala will be released on Netflix.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 last year. He was 53 years old. Irrfan battled cancer for a year and received treatment in London. He returned to Mumbai in 2019. He is known for his work in a number of critically acclaimed films such as The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium, Life Of Pi, Piku, The Namesake, Madaari and many more films. is different.