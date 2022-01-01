The New Year is a time of oundless celeration and joy where friends and family come together to welcome a happy new eginning. This year to limit the outreak of the suspected Omicron variant people are advised to stay indoors to welcome 2022. Even Bollywood stars are following new guidelines and having fun. family as they celerate the new year together. Speaking of which Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are holding a gala dinner with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

The elite family enjoyed the “last supper of 2021” with a ang. Their tight dinners see celerities gole up delectale specialties from hot dogs to chicken. It was Soha Ali Khan who showed fans their intimate celeration via social media. Sharing aout the photo Soha wrote: “Last dinner (50% capacity) # Happy New Year # goodye2021 #esafe.” The entire gang was also seen wearing a “Happy New Year” yellow hat as they id farewell to 2021.

In other news Kareena Kapoor recently completed her quarantine period after testing negative for the virus. infectious virus COVID19. The star is said to have fallen ill after attending a dinner at Karan Johars. After Kareena Amrita Arora Malaika Maheep Kapoor also tested positive for the virus.

Technically Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha in the plan. Directed y Advait Chandan the film is an upcoming dramatic comedy starring Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles alongside the film. Inspired y the 199

Hollywood film Forrest Gump the films plot will recount exemplary events in Indian history unfolding through the perspective of a man with autism Laal Singh Chaddha. After several delays due to the COVID19 pandemic the film is slated to premiere in the summer of 2022.